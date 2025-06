Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy High senior offensive lineman Luke Grover knows the end of his recruitment is near.

NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague offered Grover on Jan. 22, 2025, and he unofficially visited March 7 for a spring practice, and then officially visited the Wolfpack on June 6-8. He was joined on the official visit by his parents, who came away impressed.