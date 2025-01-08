Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts gets much-needed win

NC State coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack had lost three of the last four games, and had to stop the bleeding against visiting Notre Dame on Wednesday.
The Wolfpack rallied from down seven points with 3:39 left and pulled out the 66-65 win over Notre Dame in front of 13,515 at the Lenovo Center.
