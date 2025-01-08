Video: NC State's Dontrez Styles, Michael O'Connell happy with win over ND

NC State seniors Dontrez Styles and Michael O'Connell knew the Wolfpack had to win Wednesday night against Notre Dame.
NC State improved to 2-2 in the ACC with a 66-65 comeback win over Notre Dame, and will be hosting North Carolina on Saturday. Styles will get his first shot at playing his old school, the Tar Heels, while O'Connell will go through the same thing at Stanford on Feb. 8.
Styles had 10 points and seven rebounds against the Fighting Irish, and O'Connell chipped in five points and two assists.
