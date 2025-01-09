NC State replaces Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay with UNC's Charlton Warren

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson was hired as head coach at Marshall, and safeties coach Joe DeForest retired from coaching.

Aughtry-Lindsay, who had 266 career tackles at NC State from 2001-04, had been the interim defensive coordinator in the Military Bowl, which East Carolina won 26-21 on Dec. 28.

Aughtry-Lindsay, who was recently promoted to co-defensive coordinator, nickels and safeties coach by Doeren, is the third key defensive staff departure in the last six weeks.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren has announced that former player and nickels coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay has left the program for a new job.

Doeren quickly hired Charlton Warren, a 21-year veteran of collegiate coaching, as the new co-defensive coordinator and safeties/nickels coach.

“Charlton brings a wealth of coordinator experience from the SEC, ACC and Big Ten and is known as a relentless recruiter and developer of defensive backs,” said Doeren. “He’s been on my radar for a long time because he’s put many players in the NFL during his coaching tenure and comes with glowing recommendations from coaches I respect. I’m so impressed with his military background and his service to our country and know that he will be a great addition to our staff.”

Warren coached the defensive backs at UNC in 2015-16 under coach Larry Fedora. The Tar Heels went 11-3 in 2015 and 8-5 in 2016. He returned to be the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Tar Heels in 2022-23 under recently fired coach Mack Brown. Warren was the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach this past season.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the unbelievable culture of toughness that Coach Doeren has built at NC State,” said Warren. “This is a great opportunity to be able to pour into and mentor young men and I can’t wait to get rolling with the Pack.”

Warren played for Air Force from 1996-98, and then began his coaching career in 2005 in Colorado Springs, Colo. He worked his way up to being defensive coordinator for Air Force in 2012-13.

Warren also had stops at Nebraska in 2014, Tennessee in 2017, Florida in 2018, Georgia from 2019-20 and Indiana in 2021. He was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Hoosiers.

Georgia went 20-4 during his two years with the Bulldogs.

He helped lead the Bulldogs to two SEC East titles and two New Year’s Six bowls. In 2020, the Georgia defense finished second in the SEC and 12th in the nation in total defense, and second in the SEC and 16th nationally in scoring defense. Warren’s secondary produced four NFL Draft picks, including first-rounder Eric Stokes and second-rounder Tyson Campbell.

Warren graduated from Air Force in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in human factors engineering and earned an MBA from Georgia College and State University in 2003.

From 2000-03, he was stationed at Warner Robins Air Force Base, where he served as a C-130 avionics program manager. Following that stint, he was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base where he worked as an air-to-ground weapons program manager for the Air Armament Center.

During his time at Air Force, Warren was a three-year letterman at defensive back, helping the Falcons achieve consecutive 10-win seasons in 1997 and 1998, including a 12-1 record and an outright conference title in 1998.

Following his graduation, he spent a decade on active duty with the United States Air Force

Warren attended Conley (Ga.) Forest Park High.