 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 14
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-14 07:03:01 -0500') }}

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 14

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Oct. 14.


NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts
Head coach Kevin Keatts and the Pack held a media day Tuesday. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State receiver Porter Rooks remained patient after overturned touchdown

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — News and Views: NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts media day

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Porter Rooks and Bryson Speas Tuesday presser

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts breaks down the Wolfpack basketball roster

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts 2020 media day

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State basketball players 2020 virtual media day

• The Wolfpacker — Top Five plays from NC State at Virginia

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Duke: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts excited about his options as practice begins

• Burlington Times-News — NC State point guard spot in good hands despite loss of Markell Johnson

• Burlington Times-News — NC State-Duke get rare football meeting

• Burlington Times-News — ACC football weekend preview: Game of the week, player to watch, power rankings, TV, stat leader

• Technician — Wolfpack football offense eyes great matchup against Blue Devils

• Technician — Defense looks to stay hot against underwheleming Duke offense

• GoPack.com — Clairmonte honored as USTFCCCA Cross County National Athlete of the Week

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

