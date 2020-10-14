The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 14
• The Wolfpacker — NC State receiver Porter Rooks remained patient after overturned touchdown
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — News and Views: NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts media day
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Porter Rooks and Bryson Speas Tuesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts breaks down the Wolfpack basketball roster
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts 2020 media day
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State basketball players 2020 virtual media day
• The Wolfpacker — Top Five plays from NC State at Virginia
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Duke: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts excited about his options as practice begins
• Burlington Times-News — NC State point guard spot in good hands despite loss of Markell Johnson
• Burlington Times-News — NC State-Duke get rare football meeting
• Burlington Times-News — ACC football weekend preview: Game of the week, player to watch, power rankings, TV, stat leader
• Technician — Wolfpack football offense eyes great matchup against Blue Devils
• Technician — Defense looks to stay hot against underwheleming Duke offense
• GoPack.com — Clairmonte honored as USTFCCCA Cross County National Athlete of the Week
Keep an eye in @theACC on @PackMensBball as @CoachKeattsNCSU has a multi talented team that will cause havoc among the upper echelon . They have size / depth/ experience . https://t.co/nLewo5jjJ2— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 13, 2020
I am blessed and excited to say that I’ve received an offer from Nc State. pic.twitter.com/y7K9znLiKs— Jai Smith (@jai_smith131) October 14, 2020
Only a handful of people can attend games but the weather will be nice!! Duke plays at NC State Saturday afternoon. Maybe you'll do a backyard tailgate? Saturday afternoon will be sunny and cool with a high of 62. @wralweather pic.twitter.com/gHUVJ7BT9S— Elizabeth Gardner (@WRALweathergal) October 14, 2020
A Week 6 #CFB Top Performance— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 13, 2020
DT Alim McNeill - NC State
• Pick Six
• Tackle for Loss pic.twitter.com/7NQ4jnmWoN
Very much expected news, but the NCAA DI Council discussed today and agreed to put both the one-time transfer exception and the NIL legislative draft proposal into the legislative cycle for likely adoption in January, sources tell @SINow.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 13, 2020
.@DangeRussWilson has had an unbelievable start to the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e4LjTlmpXc— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 14, 2020
These are the times I think wow! Thanks @PackFootball @StateCoachD @CoachGMcDonald and each coach that reached out! #Next1Up #IAmNotRegular #Blessed @threat_sports @TJCAOfficialFB @TwittyCoach @TwittyTown3 @SC_DBGROUP @CollegeFBToday pic.twitter.com/4LSgaj0LLj— Dakota Dak Twitty (@dakota_twitty) October 14, 2020
@packswimdive Katherine Helms Commits to NC State https://t.co/u52p7SSmZ6— CollegeSwimming (@collegeswimnews) October 14, 2020
NC State Commit Kyle Ponsler Swims 4 Lifetime Bests in 4 Swims at Dual Meet https://t.co/BVgmEGaaqk— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) October 13, 2020
