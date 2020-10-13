WATCH: NC State basketball players 2020 virtual media day
NC State Wolfpack basketball held its 2020 virtual media day Tuesday morning and made select players available for questions from media members.
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels, senior guard Braxton Beverly and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates were all made available.
Here is the full video:
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk
Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels
Senior guard Braxton Beverly
Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates
