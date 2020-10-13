 WATCH: NC State basketball players 2020 virtual media day
WATCH: NC State basketball players 2020 virtual media day

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack basketball held its 2020 virtual media day Tuesday morning and made select players available for questions from media members.

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels, senior guard Braxton Beverly and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates were all made available.

Here is the full video:

NC State Wolfpack basketball DJ Funderburk
NC State fifth-year senior DJ Funderburk returns as the Pack's leading scorer (12.8 points per game) and rebounder (6.1 rebounds per game) in 2020-21. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk

Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels 

Senior guard Braxton Beverly 

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates

