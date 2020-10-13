Here is a recap from this week's Dave Doeren radio show, recorded live on Tuesday on NC State Wolfpack football's Facebook page.

Former Duke offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, who is now NC State’s running backs coach, starts the show. His younger brother, Zac Roper, is on the Duke staff as its current QB coach/offensive coordinator.

“I don’t know if I’ve lost to my little brother in anything, so I don’t want to start now,” Roper joked.

• There were family discussions of generalities about football, but the two brothers avoided specifics this year because they knew they were playing each other, even on the original schedule.

• Roper and his wife believe the Triangle area is “the best place we’ve ever lived,” and Roper noted how he and his brother live a few houses down and their children play with each other.

• Duke head coach David Cutcliffe is Roper’s mentor, and what Cutcliffe taught him the most is that every rep and practice needs to be at the speed of the game so that when Saturday comes around nothing is a surprise.

• Roper’s father was also a coach, and Roper always wanted to be like his father. So, he always knew that he wanted to be a college coach.

“There was a lot of football discussed and learned growing up, and it’s all I wanted to do,” Roper added.

• Roper was with Cutcliffe for so long, he really just knew one system. When he left for Florida, it was using the same system. After that, Roper has had to learn three new systems since then.

It was very difficult to learn the Cleveland Browns’ offense, the first time he did some different. Now it’s easier to adjust because he has been in more schemes, so it was not a hard transition for him when Tim Beck came on the Wolfpack staff.

• There are violent defensive players that want to take the football away from you, so the number one focus and responsibility of the running backs is ball security.

• The team's running backs are smart football players that study the game.

“They are a lot of fun to coach,” Roper said.

• Roper told the running backs is that he looks at each of their individual runs separately. He noted for instance that junior Ricky Person Jr. had far less yards than sophomore Zonovan Knight on Saturday, but some of Person’s runs were “unbelievable runs.”

Sophomore Jordan Houston got a triple-plus for hanging onto the football on the option. Roper noted it was a minus-play for NC State, but a great individual play by Houston.

• The running backs are a close group.

“Those guys care about each other,” Roper said.

He noted that they all want more touches, just like every skill player on offense.

• Each defense they play is different. How they format runs may be more productive in some games than others. Roper though preaches to the running backs that they have to read their keys, get to the line of scrimmage and be their own blocker because you cannot wait for every block to be made.

• They take a lot of pride in pass protecting. That’s one of three goals for each game, along with protecting the football and making plays. The running backs are motivated to play beyond college football, and to play in the NFL you have to be good pass protectors.