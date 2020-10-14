On a third-and-nine situation during the Wolfpack’s second drive of its 38-21 win over Virginia Saturday, it appeared freshman wide receiver Porter Rooks made the first touchdown catch of his college career. NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary dropped back in the pocket facing a corner blitz and launched a 34-yard pass in the last possible second before absorbing a hit from Cavaliers senior safety De’Vante Cross. Rooks, who was wide open up the seam, had to extend his right arm over the goal-line to reel in the slightly overthrown ball from Leary. The extension forced the freshman to dive into the end zone, which caused him to bobble the pigskin before appearing to get his arm underneath it. The 6-foot-1, 189-pounder immediately looked over and saw an official raising his arms to signal a touchdown before celebrating with his team. It was short-lived. Moments later, the touchdown call on the field was overturned after a video review.

Freshman receiver Porter Rooks had a season-high three receptions for 51 yards in the 38-21 win over Virginia. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress)

After a few days to reflect, the question remained. Did Rooks think it was a catch? “Definitely,” Rooks said. “I got under it. I wish I could get that one back but it's all good. It is what it is. I'll get another one.” Despite the disappointment of the called-back touchdown, the true freshman was able to quickly put it behind him and still put together a solid stat line of three receptions for 51 yards. He credits his older brother Patrick Rooks, who played basketball at Clemson from 2013-15, for helping him develop his short memory on the field. “He always talked about shooting mentality,” Rooks said. “If you miss it, you got to come back because you got to be ready to fire again. Just like if you drop a ball. I guess that would be considered a drop, but I've got to come back and make the next one. When the ball is in the air, it has to be yours.”

Freshman receiver Porter Rooks reels in a 25-yard reception to set up the Wolfpack's first touchdown of its 38-21 win over Virginia Saturday.