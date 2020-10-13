NC State Wolfpack football freshman wide receiver Porter Rooks and redshirt junior offensive lineman Bryson Speas answered questions from media members Tuesday as the team prepares for game five against Duke this weekend at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Pack (3-1, 3-1 ACC) won ACC road games in back-to-back week for just the third time since 1970 with a 38-21 road win over Virginia Saturday.

Here is video from the availability: