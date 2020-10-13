 WATCH: NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts 2020 media day
Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions Tuesday morning during the Pack's 2020 virtual media day.

Keatts enters his fourth season as head coach of the Wolfpack and returns a roster with three seniors with an incoming class of five freshmen. He is 65-36 (30-26 ACC) in his three seasons in Raleigh.

Here is the full video:

Kevin Keatts enters his fourth season as head coach of the Wolfpack in 2020. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

