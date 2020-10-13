WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts 2020 media day
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions Tuesday morning during the Pack's 2020 virtual media day.
Keatts enters his fourth season as head coach of the Wolfpack and returns a roster with three seniors with an incoming class of five freshmen. He is 65-36 (30-26 ACC) in his three seasons in Raleigh.
Here is the full video:
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook