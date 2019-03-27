The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 27
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Lipscomb
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s Day of Giving
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's with punter A.J. Cole
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren updates spring progress on Wolfpack offense
• The Wolfpacker — NC State extends Dave Doeren's contract
• The Wolfpacker — Friedman road show: Thoughts from North Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Jaden Seymour impressed with Wolfpack's energetic style
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State football player admits to bribing college athletes
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State has stopped making buyout payments to ex-coach Gottfried
• Raleigh News & Observer — New five-year contract for NC State football coach Dave Doeren
• Raleigh News & Observer — Spot in the NIT semifinals on the line for NC State
• Greensboro News-Record — NCAA Women's Tournament: Greensboro Regional at a glance
• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State to host Lipscomb in NIT quarterfinals
• Technician — NC State erupts for 21 runs in win over Elon
• Technician — Wolfpack to face high-flying Bisons in NIT quarterfinal
• Technician — Wolfpack looks to get back on track against UNC-Wilmington
• Technician — NC State gives Doeren five-year extension
• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Lipscomb in NIT Quarterfinals on Wednesday
• GoPack.com — NC State Extends Doeren’s Contract Through 2023
• GoPack.com — Help NC State Athletics Win on NC State’s Day of Giving!
• GoPack.com — No. 10 NC State Earns Highest Ranking in Program History
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Offense Erupts in 21-2 Rout Against Elon
Tweets of the day
