TheWolfpacker.com

NC State’s inaugural Day of Giving is underway and NC State student-athletes need your support.

The Wolfpack Club is asking you to support NC State Athletics by giving between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. at www.wolfpackclub.com/dayofgiving.

The collective support of the Pack is one of its biggest strengths. Giving to Athletics on NC State Day of Giving offers you a chance to increase your impact. Gifts of $10 or more will help us WIN in our friendly campus-wide competitions.

Check out the challenges and leaderboards at wolfpackclub.com/dayofgiving and support the student-athletes by #GivingPack!