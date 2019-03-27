Lipscomb senior power forward Rob Marberry is averaging 15 poitns and 4.3 rebounds per game. USA Today Sports

Lipscomb did nearly everything right this season but win the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. Liberty edged Lipscomb 74-68 for the second time in three meetings to earn the coveted NCAA Tournament berth. Lipscomb has responded by winning 89-81 at Davidson on March 19, and 86-69 at UNC Greensboro last Saturday in the NIT. NC State hosts Lipscomb at 9 p.m. Wednesday at historic Reynolds Coliseum on ESPNU. The Wolfpack have topped Hofstra and Harvard in NIT action. Lipscomb and Belmont have always been linked in many ways due in part to just being 2.1 miles away in Nashville, Tenn. The two teams also got mentioned a lot this month with Belmont getting an at-large bid and Lipscomb set to the NIT. The reason is that the Bisons lost two meetings to Belmont in non-conference action — 87-83 on Nov. 15 and 76-74 on Dec. 4. Lipscomb reached the NCAA Tournament last year and fell 84-66 to North Carolina on March 16, 2018. Here is a scouting report on Lipscomb:

Season Overview Liberty’s balanced scoring helped the Flames squeak by Lipscomb in the A-Sun Tournament title game, and that relegated the Bisons to the NIT. Lipscomb did play an ambitious non-conference slate with road games at SMU, Texas Christian, Louisville and Clemson, with losses to the two ACC foes. Add in the two losses against Belmont and a win over Vermont, the Bisons got challenged. The only other Atlantic Sun squad to top Lipscomb besides Liberty twice, was a 67-61 road loss at Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 20. Rankings In the NET rankings, Lipscomb finished ranked No. 49 in the country. KenPom.com has Lipscomb at No. No. 43, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Bisons at No. 46. The Bisons is ranked No. 70 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com. For comparison, NC State is 28nd in BPI, 33rd in the NET, 38th in KenPom.com and 97th in RPI. Shooting Lipscomb far and away lead the Atlantic Sun in scoring at 83.7 points per game, due in part to quality shooting. The Bisons were second in the league at 48.6 percent from the field and led the A-Sun with 37.5 three-point field-goal percentage. Seven different players have made at least 16 three-point field goals, but senior scoring wiz Garrison Mathews clearly leads the way, going 102 of 255 on three-pointers. Bench reserve Matt Rose has made 45 three-point field goals and is shooting 38.8 percent. Rebounding The Bisons finished second out of nine teams in the Atlantic Sun at 37.4 rebounds per game, 9.1 of which came on the offensive boards. However, Lipscomb is plus-4.8 in rebounding margin, which does lead the league. Senior center Eli Pepper is slender at 6-8 and 210 pounds, but he leads the way with 7.3 rebounds per game, and he’s averaged at least seven boards a game all four years with the Bisons. He has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in eight contests, including going for 17 rebounds and 19 points in a 86-79 win over Tennessee State in the second game of the season. Defense Lipscomb doesn’t have a shotblocker at 2.7 blocks per game, and that normally would affect a team’s defense, but the Bisons still led the Atlantic Sun in limiting opponents to a league-best 41.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent on three-pointers. Depth Lipscomb will use a 10-man rotation, and only Mathews played more than 27 minutes against UNCG. The aforementioned Rose is averaging 5.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game, but he has play experience. The 6-7, 197-pound junior forward has reached double figures in seven games. Burly freshman center Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game. The 6-9, 277-pounder has a combined 17 points and 11 rebounds in two NIT games. Senior point guard Nathan Moran, sophomore wing Andrew Fleming and freshman wing Jake Wolfe provide depth.

Star Watch

Lipscomb senior wing Garrison Mathews leads the Bisons with 19.9 points per game and is shooting 40 percent from three-point land. USA Today Sports

Senior wing Garrison Mathews is aiming to average over 20 points the last three years of his Lipscomb career. The Franklin, Tenn., product is averaging 19.9 points per game, and shooting 40 percent from three-point land and 85.6 percent on free throws. The 6-5, 204-pounder hasn’t shot well in the two NIT games — shooting a combined 10 of 29 from the field and 4 of 17 on three-pointers — but has grinded his way to 37 points and 18 boards against UNCG and Davidson. Mathews has topped 30 points in three contests, with a season-high 32 against New Jersey Institute of Technology on Feb. 25. He had a career-high 43 points and 13 rebounds in an 86-71 win at Kennesaw State on Jan. 6, 2018. He has hit at least four three-pointers in 12 contests this season. Mathews averaged 14 points and six rebounds his senior year at Franklin High, and he picked Lipscomb over South Carolina-Upstate, UMass-Lowell, Austin Peay and Lees-McRae. Likely starters: NC State PG — 11 Markell Johnson (6-1, 175, Jr., 12.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.0 spg) SG — 13 C.J. Bryce (6-5, 195, R-Jr., 11.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg) G — 10 Braxton Beverly (6-0, 180, Soph., 9.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.5 apg) F — 2 Torin Dorn (6-5, 210, 5th-Sr., 13.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.0 spg) C — 33 Wyatt Walker (6-9, 240, R-Jr., 4.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.8 apg) Lipscomb PG — 21 Kenny Cooper (6-0, 187, Jr., 10.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.9 spg) SG — 24 Garrison Mathews (6-5, 204, Sr., 19.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.0 apg) SF — 3 Michael Buckland (6-4, 198, Jr., 6.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg) PF — 0 Rob Marberry (6-7, 211, Sr., 15.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.0 apg) C — 22 Eli Pepper (6-8, 210, Sr., 7.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 apg)

Stats To Watch

Road warriors: Lipscomb is one of 22 Division I teams with double-digit road victories this season, including winning at Davidson and UNCG, tallying a school-record 13 road wins. They are currently tied with UC-Irvine and Stony Brook for most wins away from home. Spreading the wealth: The Bisons rank eighth in the country with 17.4 assists per game, with junior point guard Kenny Cooper leading the A-Sun with 4.2 a game. Lipscomb had 17 assists and 11 turnovers in the loss against Louisville, but just seven assists and 22 turnovers in the 17-point loss at Clemson. Garrison Mathews stretches the defense: Nine times Lipscomb star senior wing Garrison Mathews has tried at least 10 three-point attempts. He’s going to let it fly when he crosses halfcourt, and with him making 40 percent of the three-point attempts this season, that plan seems to be working. He is just 4 of 17 on the three-pointers in the NIT with the International three-point arc.

Game Within The Game: Lipscomb's Kenny Cooper vs. NCSU's Markell Johnson

Lipscomb junior point guard Kenny Cooper, left, helps the Bisons average 17.4 assists per game this season. USA Today Sports