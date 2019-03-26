Podcast from Amedeo's with punter A.J. Cole
Did you know that former NC State punter A.J. Cole, during one of his mission trips to Kenya, went on a safari that ended up with a too-close-for-comfort encounter with a baboon. Learn about that story and much more from A.J. in an entertaining podcast, including:
• Why the game against Notre Dame during a hurricane left Cole in a cold sweat years later.
• Which returners and opposing special team performers bothered him the most.
• His golf game and who is the best golfer on the team.
• What it was like getting to know sophomore Australian punter Mackenzie Morgan.
• His preparations for pro day Wednesday.
And more!
