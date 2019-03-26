GREENSBORO — NC State was the first ACC program to zero in on Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian junior forward Jaden Seymour, and hopes its efforts pay off.

The Wolfpack invited the 6-foot-8, 190-pounder to Primetime With The Pack on Oct. 19, and offered him a scholarship the next day. Virginia Tech, South Florida and Charleston have also offered the athletic forward, who Rivals.com ranks No. 142 overall in the country in the class of 2020.