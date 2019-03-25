CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Desmond Evans

MORE: Ten biggest Mid-Atlantic commits since National Signing Day From this past Thursday to this past Saturday, 10 schools in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina hosted Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman and he attended the Carolina Xposure Showcase on Saturday. He saw some well-known prospects and found some new players that will likely end up as Power Five recruits. Here are his notes from the road.

NORTH CAROLINA DEFENSIVE LINE TRADITION REMAINS STRONG

The conversation about football prospects in North Carolina always starts with the defensive linemen. The state always has top pass rushers and there are some great ones in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes. The top defensive lineman in the Tar Heel State is Sanford (N.C.) Lee County’s Desmond Evans. The Rivals100 prospect has taken multiple recent visits to check out Mack Brown’s Tar Heels and Dave Doeren’s NC State squad. South Carolina, which will host him for their spring game, and Tennessee are also doing a great job recruiting him. Evans will release a short list in about a month. The 2021 class is loaded with big time defensive linemen and the ones that have gotten the most attention so far is defensive tackle Payton Page. Georgia, Clemson and North Carolina have made Page a priority so far and seem to be the schools out front but Tennessee and Alabama are very much in the mix. The Vols will host Page this weekend and Alabama will get him on campus next weekend. Jahvaree Ritzie has piqued the interest of many college coaches because of his frame, skill set, and versatility. Clemson, NC State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech have gotten him on campus and really helped themselves in Ritzie’s mind. There is still a lot that needs to play out before he figures out which schools he really likes. Duke and South Carolina will be the next schools to get him on campus. One North Carolina defensive lineman that needs more attention is 6-foot-6 sophomore edge rusher Zaire Patterson. Duke, South Carolina and Florida are a few of his offers that stand out right now. The South Carolina coaches have been doing a good job building a stronger relationship with Patterson than some others. Oregon, Clemson and Alabama are a few schools Patterson is hoping for offers from. The player college football fans will be hearing a lot about in the future is 2022 defensive tackle Travis Shaw. The 14-year-old freshman is 6-foot-5, 315-pounds and 14 schools have already offered him. We aren’t going to see an early commitment from Shaw but coaches from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Clemson have impressed him. Georgia, NC State and North Carolina have already gotten visits out of Shaw and there are surely more in his future. Offers from Oklahoma and Ohio State surprised him and they certainly won’t be the last schools to offer him.

AJ HENNING BROADENING HIS HORIZONS

There were a number of players from the Midwest to make the trip to Charlotte for the Carolina Xposure Showcase but the best of the group was easily Rivals250 all-purpose back AJ Henning. He worked out as a wide receiver and was dominant throughout the camp. Henning’s quickness and explosiveness made it extremely difficult for defensive backs to slow him down at the line of scrimmage and linebackers had no chance when they tried to match up with him. Henning made a few long catches in the one-on-one session but he did most of his damage on crossing routes because he can easily create separation from the defender. Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Louisville will host Henning this week but Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Penn State have a leg up on the competition right now.

RECRUITING BATTLES BETWEEN WOLFPACK AND TAR HEELS INTENSIFYING

Doeren and NC State did a fantastic job recruiting in-state talent in the 2019 recruiting cycle but Brown’s return to Chapel Hill has intensified the in-state recruiting battles in the 2020 class and beyond. Rivals100 defensive end Desmond Evans has both schools at or very near the top of his list. The same thing goes for 2021 defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie. Newly uncommitted wide receiver Antonio Barber is taking a hard look at both schools, but it looks like NC State has a bit of an edge here. Running back Evan Pryor is one of the most sought after prospects in the 2021 class and he has been showing a lot of interest in staying in-state at one of these two programs. Kaemen Marley, a 2021 athlete out of Ramseur (N.C.) Eastern Randolph, holds offers from both schools but is in the early stages of his recruitment. There are plenty of other major prospects around the state of North Carolina that the Tar Heels and Wolfpack will go head-to-head for but these are the major prospects from the schools in the Triad and the camp that will likely decide between the two schools.

PROSPECTS LIKELY TO END UP OUT-OF-STATE

After talking with so many players over the years in North Carolina, it isn’t terribly difficult picking out players that seem to be headed towards committing to a school outside of the home state schools. Rivals250 offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes has already committed to Clemson and there is a very good chance Rivals250 wide receiver Michael Wyman ends out following him to the state of South Carolina but picking the Gamecocks instead of the Tigers. His teammate, Payton Page is still just a 2021 prospect but he has made it fairly clear that Clemson and Georgia are probably his desired destinations instead of North Carolina. Kaemen Marley hasn’t built as strong bonds with NC State and North Carolina as he has with the coaching staff at Texas A&M. It is still very early for him but that isn’t a great sign for the in-state programs. Again, there are other players from around that state that could fit into this section, but this is limited to the Triad region and the camp from Saturday.

RECEIVERS CATCHING MORE HEADLINES

The wide receivers in North Carolina for the 2020 and 2021 classes are very talented. On this trip through the state, Micah Crowell and Antonio Barber (along with Illinois native AJ Henning) were the best of the bunch. We are still in the early stages of Crowell’s recruitment, but NC State and Virginia Tech (which will host him this weekend) have made a good impression so far. Barber just decommitted from Tennessee on Sunday and it already looks like NC State is in the driver’s seat for him. Kaemen Marley is getting recruited mainly as a wide receiver. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound 2021 prospect has all the physical tools to be a dominant receiver at any school or in any conference. Rivals250 standout Michael Wyman is a well-known prospect, having received a lot of offers early in the recruiting process, and he continues to be mentioned among the best receiver the state of North Carolina has to offer. Other than Barber and Henning, two receivers that really stood out at the camp on Saturday were freshman Adam Randall and 2021 prospect JJ Jones. Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Socaste star receiver Jones hasn’t gotten much attention from major colleges but that should change in the not-too-distant future. Randall, another Myrtle Beach native, is a physical imposing receiver with a really bright future.

QUICK HITS