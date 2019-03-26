NC State head football coach Dave Doeren has received a contract extension until 2023 that comes with a raise after securing the first back-to-back nine win seasons at NC State since former head coach Dick Sheridan did it in 1991 and 1992.

The extension was negotiated in November and approved recently, according to a press release provided Tuesday, by the Board of Trustees and UNC System Office. His annual compensation increases from $3 million to $3.25 million.

"I'm grateful for the commitment and support NC State has provided to my family and I," said Doeren in a prepared statement. "This University and community are home to us, we're excited with what we're building with NC State football and I look forward to continuing to lead this program."

The contract will tie Doeren with Louisville's Scott Satterfield as tied for the fifth highest coach in the ACC, moving him past Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi and new coaches at Georgia Tech (Geoff Collins) and Miami (Manny Diaz).

NC State is rewarding Doeren for steadily building the Wolfpack program. Doeren is 43-34 in six seasons at NCSU, overcoming a rebuilding 3-9 inaugural campaign that included a winless ACC slate to post five straight winning years with bowl trips after each. NCSU has gone 3-2 in bowls, and its 11-5 ACC record over the past two years is second best in the conference during that span behind only reigning national champion Clemson.

Doeren’s seventh season at the helm will begin Aug. 31 against East Carolina in Carter-Finley Stadium. The Pack will have its annual Kay Yow Spring Football Game April 6 at 1 p.m.