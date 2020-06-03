The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 3
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, June 3.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Micah Crowell’s NC State commitment
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commit Micah Crowell is a dream come true
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star WR Micah Crowell commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: WR Micah Crowell
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 93
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, semifinals
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Return of sports, football recruiting and the NCAA
• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces four-phased return for student-athletes
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC football record book: A quick look at the rest of the records
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State athletes will return to campus this summer as part of a 4-phase plan
• Burlington Times-News — NC State lands Aaron McLaughlin, its highest-rated QB prospect since Mike Glennon
• Winston-Salem Journal — Micah Crowell, East Forsyth’s highly sought wide receiver, picks NC State
• GoPack.com — Update from Boo Corrigan on voluntary workouts and student-athlete return to campus
• GoPack.com — Gill named NFF University Scholar-Athlete recipient
Tweets Of The Day
Black lives matter. #blackoutuesday pic.twitter.com/PCmRrOZL5L— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 3, 2020
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Best game for NC State since 2000, Final Four game two: 1 seed is the 2020 women's basketball ACC Tournament Championship. The other 1 seed is baseball's comeback CWS clincher against Rice in 2013. Details here: https://t.co/yeJNy3mt78— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 2, 2020
2016 3-star DB Isaiah Stallings entered the transfer portal last night after seeing the field at safety and on special teams over the last 3 seasons at #WPN @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/sasr4blEKO— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) June 3, 2020
Grateful to receive an offer from North Carolina State University! 🐺 🔴 @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @31_CoachFAL @NHS_HBC @RecruitTheView pic.twitter.com/c09yXUBneP— Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) June 2, 2020
#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/1zfdizAJNK— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) June 3, 2020
#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/c38uRcuUmv— Tony Gibson (@CoachTonyGibson) June 3, 2020
#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/ovPkAost28— Kurt Roper (@CoachKurtRoper) June 3, 2020
Thanks @CoachTonyGibson for the opportunity to inspire the @PackFootball defense this morning! Keep Grinding 💯 #ShepInspires #KeepTheChange #ChaseTheLion #LeaderSHEP pic.twitter.com/ScH6KEzvln— Shep (@Shep71) June 2, 2020
My ACC Ground Game rankings for 2020:— Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) June 2, 2020
1. Clemson
2. UNC
3. Lville
4. BC
5. GT
6. FSU
7. NCSU
8. WF
9. Miami
10. VT
11. Cuse
12. UVA
13. Pitt
14. Duke
*Note: It's impossible to make this completely separate from OL play, but that was the goal.
More NCSU: The yd/rush actually went DOWN w/Leary at QB (from 4.87/rush to 4.62) but that's more about OL play. There was a marked increase in tackles at/behind the line (19.7% to 28.5%) while YBC/rush went from 2.12 to 1.41. BUT... yards AFTER contact went way up: 2.75 to 3.21.— Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) June 2, 2020
Video Of The Day
COMMITTED— Micah Crowell (@CrowellMicah) June 2, 2020
Thank you God !!
Happy birthday mom!!❤️❤️@EFHS_Football/@GameofInchesHSS pic.twitter.com/gSslTHtphh
——
