More NCSU: The yd/rush actually went DOWN w/Leary at QB (from 4.87/rush to 4.62) but that's more about OL play. There was a marked increase in tackles at/behind the line (19.7% to 28.5%) while YBC/rush went from 2.12 to 1.41. BUT... yards AFTER contact went way up: 2.75 to 3.21.