He also becomes the Pack's highest-rated commit as the first four-star recruit in NC State's 2021 class. Crowell is ranked No. 146 overall in the Rivals250.

Crowell, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., becomes the Pack's eighth overall and seventh offensive commit in the 2021 class .

Four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell verbally committed to NC State Tuesday in an announcement from his Twitter account.

The Kernersville product is listed as the No. 9 overall recruit in North Carolina and the No. 26 wide receiver in the country according to Rivals.

As a sophomore, Crowell caught 25 receptions for 511 receiving yards with seven touchdowns in 15 games and helped East Forsyth win the 4A NCHSAA state championship in 2018. He also rushed for 206 yards on 21 carries, including two rushing touchdowns.

East Forsyth repeated as state champions in 2019, but Crowell missed the season due to a knee injury.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story to come.