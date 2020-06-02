News More News
Wolfpacker Podcast: Return of sports, football recruiting and the NCAA

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Co-hosts Matt Carter and Justin Williams bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast to discuss:

-NC State athletics plan of return

-2021 football commit Thonton Gentry.

-Updates on name, image and likeness

-Women's basketball commit Aziaha James and much more.

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.


If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content

