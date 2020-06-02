With the regional rounds now complete, we move to the Final Four of TheWolfpacker.com bracket to determine the best game involving NC State Wolfpack athletics since 2000. An original field of 32 NC State games from the past 20 years was selected and divided into four regions. Here are the winners of each region: Carter-Finley Region: 2003 Gator Bowl win over Notre Dame PNC Arena Region: 2001 football upset of Florida State in Tallahassee Doak Region: 2013 baseball College World Series clincher vs Rice Reynolds Coliseum Region: 2020 women's basketball ACC Tournament Championship The bracket below shows how the semifinals will play out. Once an eventual winner is selected, The Wolfpacker Podcast will record a special feature episode reflecting on the best NC State game in 20 years chosen by our readers.

No. 1 Women's Basketball 2020 ACC Tournament Championship vs No. 1 Baseball CWS Clincher over Rice in 2013 The Wolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll in the message boards here. 1 seed: Women's Basketball vs. Florida State in 2020 ACC Tournament Championship NC State 71 Florida State 66 The second-seeded NC State Wolfpack won three games in three days to win its first ACC Tournament Championship since 1991. Senior guard Aislinn “Ace” Konig was named the Tournament MVP as she scored more than 16 points in all three games. With 2:26 remaining, Konig made the shot of the tournament when she sank a three-pointer to tie the game at 63. The Wolfpack never gave back the lead and the Wolfpack won its first ACC title in 29 years.

1 seed: Baseball vs. Rice in Game 2 of the 2013 College World Series Super Regional Already leading the best-of-three Super Regional series 1-0, the Wolfpack was aiming to clinch a College World Series berth for the first time since 1968, but it found itself down 4-1 entering the ninth entering of game two. Starting with a two-run triple from Jake Fincher, NC State rallied to tie the game 4-4 and force extra innings. Brett Williams hit a double in the top of the 17th inning that sent in Teran Senay for the eventual series-clinching run. NC State retired Rice in the bottom half of the inning to win the series and earn a trip to Omaha, much to the delight of the home crowd.