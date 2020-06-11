News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 11

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, June 11.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting: Who’s next

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Patrick Bailey drafted by the San Francisco Giants

• The Wolfpacker — San Francisco Giants draft Wolfpack catcher Patrick Bailey

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack Podcast: Football recruiting, return plan and NCAA investigation

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 85

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: LB Caden Fordham

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com premium chat at noon

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Caden Fordham commits to NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Patrick Bailey drafted by San Francisco Giants in first round of MLB Draft

• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC, Duke athletic directors don’t want players to profit; NC legislators are furious

• Burlington Times-News NC State lands 6th commit in less than a month

• Faytteville Observer — NC State’s Bailey 13th overall pick in MLB Draft

• Greensboro News & Record — Giants draft Greensboro’s Patrick Bailey 13th overall

• Technician — NC State baseball’s Patrick Bailey selected in first round of MLB draft by San Francisco Giants

• Technician — Women’s tennis deprived of potentially magical season

• Technician — Women’s basketball players hold NC State Athletics accountable, student-athletes lead way for positive change

• GoPack.com — Patrick Bailey selected to San Francisco Giants in first round of 2020 MLB Draft

{{ article.author_name }}