The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 11
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, June 11.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting: Who’s next
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Patrick Bailey drafted by the San Francisco Giants
• The Wolfpacker — San Francisco Giants draft Wolfpack catcher Patrick Bailey
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack Podcast: Football recruiting, return plan and NCAA investigation
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 85
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: LB Caden Fordham
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Caden Fordham commits to NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Patrick Bailey drafted by San Francisco Giants in first round of MLB Draft
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC, Duke athletic directors don’t want players to profit; NC legislators are furious
• Burlington Times-News NC State lands 6th commit in less than a month
• Faytteville Observer — NC State’s Bailey 13th overall pick in MLB Draft
• Greensboro News & Record — Giants draft Greensboro’s Patrick Bailey 13th overall
• Technician — NC State baseball’s Patrick Bailey selected in first round of MLB draft by San Francisco Giants
• Technician — Women’s tennis deprived of potentially magical season
• Technician — Women’s basketball players hold NC State Athletics accountable, student-athletes lead way for positive change
• GoPack.com — Patrick Bailey selected to San Francisco Giants in first round of 2020 MLB Draft
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Best game for NC State since 2000, championship game: No. 1 Football 2003 Gator Bowl vs No. 1 Women's Basketball 2020 ACC Tournament Championship. @PackWomensBball @PackFootball. Details here: https://t.co/ayEMqsQlne— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 9, 2020
I am very blessed and excited to have received an offer from North Carolina State! #GoPack 🐺🔴⚫️ @CoachGoebbel @CoachGMcDonald @CoachBA1010 pic.twitter.com/UAIEM3aDiL— Jake Renda (@Jake_Renda) June 11, 2020
Former NC State basketball standout Cat Barber told @BDAHT on IG Live one of his biggest regrets was not staying his final year and playing with Dennis Smith.— Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) June 11, 2020
“When you’re in the hospital for 30 days, you suddenly have time to watch the Utah Jazz,” Zembal said.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) June 9, 2020
Money quote from JZ. https://t.co/P5KcNR07GM
💣 BOOM - New Defensive Commit hittin’ guys like ..... #hitorbehit #whosnext #1Pack1Goal #WPN🐺 pic.twitter.com/iobBXHgCgy— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) June 10, 2020
Takin' it back to 2002 on Thursday night!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 9, 2020
Plan on watching along with us and @PackFootball, and tweet us your watch party set up by using #WolfpackWatchParty. pic.twitter.com/D28HRgXikT
It's not a #WolfpackWatchParty without some game day grub!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 10, 2020
Check out our Thursday Night Lights food specials (valid June 11 only) ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XhZO8lH9uD
Time to get 𝙃𝙔𝙋𝙀𝘿 𝙐𝙋 for tomorrow night's #WolfpackWatchParty!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 10, 2020
🎧 https://t.co/8jTxuRgvRw#GoPack pic.twitter.com/EPH7bz8LuL
Don't miss your chance to send Bobby Purcell a message before he retires.— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) June 10, 2020
Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QXYliricL9
Video Of The Day
The red shoes. The sunglasses. The CHEST!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) June 10, 2020
We're kicking our #WolfpackWatchParty off w/ a visit from Chuck Amato - head coach from 2002-06. pic.twitter.com/zUxgfj2X7c
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook