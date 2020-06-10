Social media reaction: Patrick Bailey drafted by San Francisco Giants
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to the San Francisco Giants drafting NC State baseball catcher Patrick Bailey in the first round.
R1.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 11, 2020
Pick 13.
Patrick Bailey is headed to the @SFGiants! The catcher becomes the ninth first rounder in @NCStateBaseball history!#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/rTcd7a0czw
🐺 ‼️ 🐺 ‼️ 🐺 ‼️ 🐺 ‼️ 🐺— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) June 11, 2020
With the 13th pick, the @SFGiants select Patrick Bailey!#MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/EAFpCLSvsS
With the 13th pick in the 2020 #MLBDraft, the #SFGiants select: Patrick Bailey, Catcher from @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/uYpfQKKMko— SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 11, 2020
Our #13 pick, Patrick Bailey, in action. #MLBDraft x #SFGiants— SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 11, 2020
pic.twitter.com/cMJt1b8v61
Looking sharp, Patrick Bailey! 👌— SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 11, 2020
[📷: @MLBNetwork]#MLBDraft x #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/5qE5b9CIlz
"Did we just become teammates again?" pic.twitter.com/LWSmkio7xy— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 11, 2020
Couldn’t be more excited for my guy Pat...loved working with him and watching him play at NC State— Justin Wilson (@the_jewilson) June 11, 2020
He put in the work and now he’s a top-15 pick
The Giants just got a lot better 💯 https://t.co/Z6QENNU4VS
The @SFGiants just got a whole lotta swag in Patrick Bailey pic.twitter.com/FkoqM7hfeA— Chase Christiansen (@TweetAtChase) June 11, 2020
Catcher is not a loaded position this year, and Patrick Bailey is easily the best college catcher in this draft. Switch-hitter with power, outstanding makeup, receives and blocks and throws. The tools don’t leap off the page, but I think it all adds up to a Varitek-like package. https://t.co/37i1vDcADA— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 11, 2020
Here's the newest Giant, Patrick Bailey. A catcher and Bat Flip King. pic.twitter.com/20syCdpiaa— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 11, 2020
Patrick Bailey hit 6 homers, had 20 RBI and a .685 slugging percentage in 17 games for NC State before the season was shut down https://t.co/AVLHDVcz29— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 11, 2020
The Giants take catcher Patrick Bailey 13th overall out of North Carolina State.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 11, 2020
San Francisco is stockpiling ACC catchers, Bailey joins Joey Bart (2018, Georgia Tech) and Buster Posey (2008, Florida State) among "recent" draftees. pic.twitter.com/DHCoHMYFdd
Patrick Bailey is @NCStateBaseball's 6th first-round pick of @Elliott_Avent era, joining @wbw_12, @Carlos_Rodon55, @treavturner, @JDevine411 & #AndrewBrackman. There were a total of 3 combined by the previous 3 coaches, dating back to 1965: Ron Evans, @Plesac19 and Greg Briley. https://t.co/Vttm007VWt— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) June 11, 2020
