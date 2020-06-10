Co-hosts Matt Carter and Justin Williams bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast to discuss:

-2021 football commit Nate Evans

-2021 football commit Caden Fordham

-NC State athletics plan of return

-Reaction to Oklahoma State's recent punishment from the NCAA and how it compares to NC State's case

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.



