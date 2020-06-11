After NC State football received the surprising commitment of three-star cornerback Nate Evans from Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High last Thursday and then three-star linebacker Caden Fordham on Tuesday evening, the natural question among the Wolfpack faithful would be: Who's next?

NC State has nine commitments thus far in Evans, Fordham, three-star receiver Jakolbe Baldwin from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C., four-star receiver Micah Crowell from Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High, three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond Senior as well, two-star offensive lineman Thornton Gentry from Chapin (S.C.) High, three-star receiver Julian Gray from Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C., three-star cornerback Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., and three-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga.

Here's a list of five players who could be potential targets for the next commitment.