Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In a perfect world in which the college football season goes off on time, Wednesday, June 10 marks 85 days until NC State’s season and ACC opener against Louisville , a Thursday night road game that will likely be nationally televised.

Career: Keyon Lesane did not take long to make an impression on the Wolfpack offensive coaches. He played in 10 games during his true freshman season, logging snaps at slot receiver and also helping handle kick returns.

Lesane caught 13 passes for 93 yards with a long of 22 yards and also ran six times for 57 yards. In addition, he returned 16 kickoffs for an average of 17.4 yards, seventh best in the ACC.

Lesane, who had enrolled early, missed two games with an injury.

Odds are that with a higher comfort level for the college game, Lesane will play an even more productive role for NC State this fall.

Background: Lesane suited up for Butler High in Matthews, N.C., a suburb of Charlotte, where he caught 27 passes for 451 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 316 yards and six scores as a senior. Despite offers from Indiana, Syracuse and West Virginia, Lesane's decision ultimately came down to scholarships from NC State and UNC.

"I just felt at home at NC State," Lesane said. "Chapel Hill is a good school, and I like Chapel Hill, but it just didn't feel like home."

Fun Fact: Although Lesane played at Butler High, his hometown is actually listed as Lumberton, N.C., which is about a two-hour drive from Matthews.