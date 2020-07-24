The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 24
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, July 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros on MLB Opening Day Rosters
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commit Lyndon Cooper is dependable and versatile
• The Wolfpacker — Matt's weekly matters: Recruiting Georgia has been good to Pack football
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State is getting a playmaker in Demie Sumo
• The Wolfpacker — JC safety Rakeim Ashford to enroll at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 41
• The Wolfpacker — ACC Crossover Podcast: Football scheduling scenarios this fall
• GoPack.com — McNeill Named to 2020 College Football Freaks List
• GoPack.com — #PackPros: Catching up with former Wolfpack MF Nazmi Albadawi
Tweets Of The Day
Sources: The ACC is discussing scheduling models, with 10 league games and a "plus one" outside the conference as the favorite. The ACC start date is still being debated between September 12, 19 and 26.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 24, 2020
Pete spot-on as ever. Eight + 1 also on table. League presidents next scheduled to meet Wednesday. https://t.co/ehSHNE5sfU— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) July 24, 2020
Mr. Versatility!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 23, 2020
Read more: https://t.co/43cLGEk1uj#HTT pic.twitter.com/0IwtYra1e6
SPECIALists @The2018PK ➡️ @LouGrozaAward 📝@gill_trenton ➡️ @RayGuyAward 📝— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 22, 2020
🔗https://t.co/xAB1fzmZi6 pic.twitter.com/igOzRflHXb
Thanks to @WNCN for having our @JaceyZembal on a news report about a new medical app to help cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic! Jacey sounding and looking strong!— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 23, 2020
Fun fact – When people use the phrase "Run it Back," they are actually referring to @TheNyNy7. 👋 pic.twitter.com/AU2CQKEGM5— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 23, 2020
My New Home ❤️🖤🐺 pic.twitter.com/0DYo5d6rcb— Rakeim Ashford (@thekidd_14) July 22, 2020
Video Of The Day
See what we mean? pic.twitter.com/qFUYkFXqwi— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 23, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook