NC State Wolfpack football added some help to its defensive with the addition of safety Rakeim Ashford from Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Miss., revealed his decision to join the program. Ashford, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, was offered by NC State last month after he had 39 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups as a freshman for Jones County and was named first-team All-MACJC. In addition, he blocked a kick, forced a fumble and recovered one. He was also an honor’s roll student.

The native of Ackerman, Miss., previously played at Choctaw County High. As a senior there, he had 17 tackles and three pass breakups on defense while piling up 877 all-purpose yards (579 rushing, 234 receiving and 64 on kick returns) and 10 touchdowns. Ashford told Brad Hoiseth of JCGridiron.com that he will be leaving either this weekend or next to join NC State and will sign when he arrives in Raleigh. He will presumably join the team in time for the 2020 season, if and when there is one, with three years of eligibility remaining. The Wolfpackerwill have more on Ashford.