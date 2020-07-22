The NC State men's and women's basketball teams returned to practice this week over four months following the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Basketball tournaments.

Wolfpack men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts first shared pictures of the team working out at the Dail Center Tuesday morning on social media via his newly-formed Instagram account (@coachkeattsncsu).

Notably present at the workout was redshirt senior forward D.J. Funderburk, who has yet to withdraw his name from the NBA early entrant list but is expected to return at this point considering his continued participation with the team.

Funderburk would be the top returning scorer and rebounder on the team after averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Wolfpack last season.

He would also provide an additional presence of seniority along with redshirt senior guard Devon Daniels and senior guard Braxton Beverly who are both set to return for the upcoming hoops season.

NC State's entire roster was present at the workout Monday according to Joe Giglio of WRALSportsFan.com.