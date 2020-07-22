ACC Crossover Podcast: Football scheduling scenarios this fall
NC State beat writer Justin H. Williams, co-host of The Wolfpacker Podcast, is joined by Notre Dame beat writer Patrick Engel of BlueandGold.com for a special ACC crossover podcast episode to discuss:
-How football scheduling could play out this season
-The likelihood of an on-time start this fall
-What the initiatives of the next league commissioner will be when John Swofford retires at the conclusion of the 2020-21 athletic calendar
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
You can follow Justin H. Williams on Twitter (@JustinHWill) and Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_).
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook