 ACC Crossover Podcast: Football scheduling scenarios this fall
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 14:15:29 -0500') }} football Edit

ACC Crossover Podcast: Football scheduling scenarios this fall

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State beat writer Justin H. Williams, co-host of The Wolfpacker Podcast, is joined by Notre Dame beat writer Patrick Engel of BlueandGold.com for a special ACC crossover podcast episode to discuss:

-How football scheduling could play out this season

-The likelihood of an on-time start this fall

-What the initiatives of the next league commissioner will be when John Swofford retires at the conclusion of the 2020-21 athletic calendar


Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

You can follow Justin H. Williams on Twitter (@JustinHWill) and Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_).

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}