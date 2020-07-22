NC State beat writer Justin H. Williams, co-host of The Wolfpacker Podcast, is joined by Notre Dame beat writer Patrick Engel of BlueandGold.com for a special ACC crossover podcast episode to discuss:

-How football scheduling could play out this season

-The likelihood of an on-time start this fall

-What the initiatives of the next league commissioner will be when John Swofford retires at the conclusion of the 2020-21 athletic calendar