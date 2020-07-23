Major League Baseball begins its 2020 regular season tonight with two Opening Night primetime matchups after a nearly four-month delay due to COVID-19. The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals will host the New York Yankees with the first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET followed by the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:08 p.m. ET. Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner highlights the list of three former NC State baseball players with spots on Opening Day 40-man rosters as a returning member of the 2019 World Series team. Here is the full list of Pack Pros on active 40-man MLB rosters including a couple on 60-man rosters that may see opportunities later this season:

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner was a member of the 2019 Washington National World Series Champion team. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Shortstop Trea Turner (Washington Nationals)

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner hit his first career postseason home run in the National League Wild Card game in 2019.

Turner will be the first Pack Pro to see action in the 2020 MLB regular season as a likely starter in tonight’s first game against the New York Yankees. A first-round selection of the San Diego Padres in the 2014 Draft, Turner made his Big League debut with the Nationals in 2015 and enters his sixth season in the nation’s capital. Last season, the 6-foot-2,185-pound shortstop hit .298 including a .353 on-base percentage and .497 slugging. The righty hit tied his career-best with 19 home runs while accounting for 96 runs and 57 runs batted in. Turner also hit a key home run, the first postseason homer of his career, in the National League single-elimination Wild Card game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2019 playoffs. Known as a speedster that led the National League with 43 stolen bases in 2018, the former Wolfpack standout stole 35 bases in 2019 and has accumulated at least 33 stolen bases in each of the past four seasons. Turner is one of three active MLB players to have hit for the cycle twice in his career. Both came against the Colorado Rockies, the first in 2017 and the second in 2019.

Pitcher Carlos Rodon (Chicago White Sox)

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2019 but is set to return this season. (NBC Sports)

The opening day starter for the White Sox in 2019, Rodon underwent Tommy John surgery after only seven appearances last season and is expected to return in 2020. He is set to return to the starting rotation after getting through five innings on 67 pitches in an exhibition game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday. In 2019, Rodon went 3-2 in seven starts with a 5.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts. He threw for a career-low 3.75 ERA during his rookie season in 2015 with a 9-6 record in 23 starts. The third overall pick of the 2014 Draft, the left-hander is entering his sixth season in the major leagues, all of which have been with the White Sox.

Catcher Andrew Knizner (St. Louis Cardinals)

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner made his Big League debut in 2019. (Getty Images)

Knizner made St. Louis’ 40-man roster as a backup catcher. A seventh-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB Draft, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder made his MLB debut in 2019 with an appearance in 19 games. The righty hit for .226 in 58 plate appearances and hit two doubles, two home runs and seven runs batted in.

Catcher Patrick Bailey and shortstop Will Wilson (San Francisco Giants)