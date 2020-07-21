 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 21
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-21 08:06:22 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 21

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, July 21.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Lyndon Cooper commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State coaches pushed the Wolfpack over the top for Lyndon Cooper

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: OL Lyndon Cooper

• The Wolfpacker — Three-star offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 44

• The Wolfpacker — College football preview magazines analyze NC State, part I

• The Wolfpacker — NC State target Matthew Cleveland to decide Tuesday

• GoPack.com — Angeline named to Mackey Award watch list

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

