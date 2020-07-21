TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 21

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 21
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, July 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Lyndon Cooper commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State coaches pushed the Wolfpack over the top for Lyndon Cooper
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: OL Lyndon Cooper
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 44
• The Wolfpacker — College football preview magazines analyze NC State, part I
• The Wolfpacker — NC State target Matthew Cleveland to decide Tuesday
Tweets Of The Day
COMMITED!!🐺⚪️🔴#WPN pic.twitter.com/93LXM0slrt— Lyndon Cooper (@LyndonCooper5) July 20, 2020
3⭐️ DE @ReevesZyun of @EFHS_Football has announced his Top 5🔥🏈 pic.twitter.com/y36vykMhnd— Game of Inches-High School Sports (@GameofInchesHSS) July 20, 2020
🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/KrPMSBYuOG— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) July 20, 2020
BIG SHOTS NATIONALS— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 20, 2020
17U Stat Leaders
BRANDON MURRAY ‘21 30.7 ppg. HM wing
TERQUAVION SMITH ‘21 24 ppg NC State commit, Top 100
JAVIAN CANNADY ‘21 22 ppg 27 pts x 2 games. High motor D1 wing
JAYLEN CURRY ‘23 22 ppg HM PG, 11 3’s, Top 5 NC 23
ZAC ROSENTHALL ‘21 21 ppg SHOOTER pic.twitter.com/sktSaTd8aK
Katelyn Tuohy has had a decorated career as a distance runner at North Rockland High School, winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year award five times. https://t.co/NtzQ7xLI2w— BVM Sports (@BVMSports) July 20, 2020
🚨🚨🚨 @CoachKeattsNCSU is now on @instagram— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 20, 2020
Same handle as twitter. Follow along at CoachKeattsNCSU on instagram pic.twitter.com/Ap3HVrOYdB
Stay hungry, Wolfpack.#GoPack pic.twitter.com/idt98gG8pQ— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) July 20, 2020
Excited to introduce #WPN to the final member of our freshman trio! @acekonig is set to catch up with her fellow Canadian on this week's #OffTheCourt episode. Submit your questions for Rebecca before noon on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/8M6iJ2GTx8— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) July 20, 2020
#WVU athletics director Shane Lyons told Metronews today that the latest batch of COVID-19 positive tests (19 of 28) on football team didnt trace back to workouts but exposure came from "social activities outside of football."— G. Allan Taylor (@GAllanTaylor) July 20, 2020
Sources: Zero NBA players tested positive for coronavirus out of 346 tested at Orlando campus since last results were announced July 13.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2020
Video Of The Day
