Three-star offensive guard Lyndon Cooper verbally committed to NC State Monday evening with an announcement on Twitter.

Cooper, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman from Carrollton High in Carrollton (Ga.), received his first Power Five offer from the Wolfpack in late May.

NC State quickly became the favorite to land the Georgian but Syracuse gave the Pack a run for its money when the Orange offered the lineman one week later. Ultimately, Cooper picked NC State over notable offers from Syracuse, Charlotte, Richmond and Troy among others.