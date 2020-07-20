Three-star offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper commits to NC State
Three-star offensive guard Lyndon Cooper verbally committed to NC State Monday evening with an announcement on Twitter.
Cooper, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman from Carrollton High in Carrollton (Ga.), received his first Power Five offer from the Wolfpack in late May.
NC State quickly became the favorite to land the Georgian but Syracuse gave the Pack a run for its money when the Orange offered the lineman one week later. Ultimately, Cooper picked NC State over notable offers from Syracuse, Charlotte, Richmond and Troy among others.
Cooper becomes the 16th overall and third offensive line commitment of the NC State 2021 class along with three-star Jaleel Davis and two-star Thornton Gentry.
The newest Pack commit helped Carrollton High reach the quarterfinals of the 5A Georgia State Playoffs before losing by a field goal to the eventual state champs. Before suffering the loss in the playoffs, Carrollton was undefeated at 12-0 entering the quarterfinals.
