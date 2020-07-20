NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts will find out Tuesday if one of his top targets, four-star wing Matthew Cleveland from Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy, will join a recruiting class that already includes four-star forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla., and three-star guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High.

It wasn't too long ago that 2021's No. 25 ranked player Matthew Cleveland cut his list down to a final five of Florida State, Kansas, Michigan, N.C. State and Stanford.

Well, it won't be much longer before he announces his decision.

The super athletic 6-foot-6 wing from Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy will reveal his decision on Wednesday afternoon.

A slasher with size and a quickly improving jump shot, Cleveland has been one of the most talked about players of the summer thanks to his play with the Atlanta Celtics. As the time for his final choice grows closer, the feel here has been that Florida State is most likely the team to beat.

The prospect of pairing him up on the wing with another long and active wing like Bryce McGowens has to be pretty excited for Leonard Hamiltonand his staff. If they pull it off, they'll have two potential McDonald's All-Americans in the fold.