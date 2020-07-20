 The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 44
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-20 14:45:39 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 44

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

Today, July 20 marks 44 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.

Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

NC State Wolfpack football Levar Fisher
No. 44 Levar Fisher holds the NC State school record for career tackles with 492.
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
#44- Legendary NC State linebacker Levar Fisher (1998-2001)

No. 44 Levar Fisher was a four-year starting linebacker for NC State from 1998-2001 and is the school record-holder for career tackles.

Fisher's 492 career tackles as a member of the Wolfpack still stands today despite a close call the season following his graduation when his teammate, Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette, finished his career with 476 tackles, the second-most career tackles at NC State.

The 6-foot-1, 238-pounder from East Carteret High in Beaufort (N.C.) had a career-high 166 tackles in 2000, a total good for sixth all-time in single-season tackles in the school record books. That same season, Fisher was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and also earned first-team All-ACC honors.

He repeated as a first-team All-ACC selection and was named a first-team All-American according to Sports Illustrated as a senior in 2001. In the matchup versus North Carolina his senior year, Fisher tied his career-high for tackles in a game with 21, a total he originally set versus Maryland as a junior.

——

