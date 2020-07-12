The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 12
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, July 12.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker —How an ACC-games-only schedule could look for NC State, version II
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 53
• The Wolfpacker — How an ACC-games-only schedule could look for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Pack commit Travali Price embraces hard work
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Ruffin McNeill, COVID-19 reports and football commits
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State great David Thompson talks racism, glory days and whether he can still dunk
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC Commissioner John Swofford says league will make fall sports decisions by late July
• Raleigh News & Observer — What kind of impact will Ruffin McNeill have on the NC State program?
• GoPack.com — Pack football adds home-and-home series with Florida
Tweets Of The Day
Column on how the ACC-Notre Dame partnership has enhanced both parties -- especially the conference. https://t.co/ey0Ubh9D8Y— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) July 11, 2020
Happy Birthday @jasiahpro84 !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/PhbG01XFcq— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 12, 2020
#WPN join us in celebrating assistant coach @coachroyncsu on his birthday today! 🎂🎂— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 11, 2020
Happy Birthday, Coach! pic.twitter.com/glN20f1VXz
Duke has hired Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to take over as head coach of its women's basketball program— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 11, 2020
Lawson was the 5th pick of the 2003 WNBA draft and spent 13 seasons in the league
She is the first Black head coach in program history pic.twitter.com/6d1EjEPCTv
NC State having the conversation! pic.twitter.com/ejZ6aqlrAL— Dereck Whittenburg (@DWhittNCstate) July 12, 2020
Video Of The Day
Throwback to 2017— Average Conference Content (@ACContent__) July 10, 2020
NC State upsets 12th ranked Florida State behind Jakobi Meyers and Bradley Chubb.
Highlights from ACCDN pic.twitter.com/h0KjTmTVuE
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook