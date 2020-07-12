 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 12
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 12

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, July 12.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker —How an ACC-games-only schedule could look for NC State, version II

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 53

• The Wolfpacker — How an ACC-games-only schedule could look for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Pack commit Travali Price embraces hard work

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Ruffin McNeill, COVID-19 reports and football commits

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State great David Thompson talks racism, glory days and whether he can still dunk

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC Commissioner John Swofford says league will make fall sports decisions by late July

• Raleigh News & Observer — What kind of impact will Ruffin McNeill have on the NC State program?

• GoPack.com — Pack football adds home-and-home series with Florida

• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State athletics podcast

