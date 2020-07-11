The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 53
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 11 marks 53 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 53- Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Derrick Eason
Career: Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Derrick Eason was originally a defensive tackle that made the transition to offense just 10 days prior to the 2019 season.
After redshirting his first year in the program in 2018, Eason earned an appearance in 10 games last season and earned a start in the Clemson game as an extra tackle/tight end.
The 6-foot-4, 286-pound lineman mostly saw action in special teams last season, but still recorded a pancake block in one of his 33 snaps on offense.
Bio: A product of Norview High in Norfolk (Va.), the three-star defensive tackle was the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Virginia in the 2018 class according to Rivals.
He was named the state's Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the first-team all-region team as a senior in high school.
Eason picked NC State over notable offers from Notre Dame, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Maryland and Syracuse among others.
Fun Fact: Eason was listed at 245 pounds during his recruitment and has added at least 40 pounds since arriving at NC State.
