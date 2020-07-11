 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 11
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 11

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, July 11.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — How an ACC-games-only schedule could look for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 54

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Pack commit Travali Price embraces hard work

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Ruffin McNeill, COVID-19 reports and football commits

• The Wolfpacker — NC State schedules football home-and-home with Florida

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC Commissioner John Swofford says league will make fall sports decisions by late July

• Raleigh News & Observer — What kind of impact will Ruffin McNeill have on the NC State program?

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State athletics members test positive for coronavirus; ACC pushes back start of sports

• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC announces Olympic sports delayed from competing until Sept. 1

• GoPack.com — Pack football adds home-and-home series with Florida

• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State athletics podcast

Video Of The Day

