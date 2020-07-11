TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 11

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 11
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, July 11.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — How an ACC-games-only schedule could look for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 54
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Pack commit Travali Price embraces hard work
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Ruffin McNeill, COVID-19 reports and football commits
• The Wolfpacker — NC State schedules football home-and-home with Florida
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC Commissioner John Swofford says league will make fall sports decisions by late July
• Raleigh News & Observer — What kind of impact will Ruffin McNeill have on the NC State program?
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State athletics members test positive for coronavirus; ACC pushes back start of sports
• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC announces Olympic sports delayed from competing until Sept. 1
• GoPack.com — Pack football adds home-and-home series with Florida
Tweets Of The Day
Statement from ACC commissioner John Swofford: pic.twitter.com/4zljQ8YVhe— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 10, 2020
One scheduling model on the table for the ACC:— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 10, 2020
Ten games but not 10 individual games, rather a home-and-home between five teams.
Notre Dame would be included and count in the ACC standings
There wouldn't be any other games against teams outside the league
Pac-12 CEO Group announces decision to schedule conference-only play for several Fall sports & to delay move toward mandatory athletics activities.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 10, 2020
Full announcement ➡️ https://t.co/A6PNFSeZ5d
Just received #ACC's 2018-19 tax filing. Due to league's contract bowl (Orange) hosting CFP semi, revenue declined 2%, to $455.4M. Average distribution to full members $28.8M, topped by Clemson's $34M. Partial member Notre Dame $6.8M.— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) July 10, 2020
Conference-only is not based on minimizing travel, it's about limiting exposure to programs that can't afford to test.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) July 10, 2020
You think these P5 schools are flying economy? pic.twitter.com/kDiYEJJiXX
MVP goes to Terquavion Smith with 22 points for Tea Marie Hoops in a win over Garner Road 3SSB 17U@PackMensBball #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/anbCtbP0po— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 10, 2020
Throwback to 2017— Average Conference Content (@ACContent__) July 10, 2020
NC State upsets 12th ranked Florida State behind Jakobi Meyers and Bradley Chubb.
Highlights from ACCDN pic.twitter.com/h0KjTmTVuE
After 31 years with the @WolfpackClub, Bobby Purcell has retired from his role as executive director — but his time at NC State isn't up. Here's what's next for Purcell: https://t.co/lHF7aVPkzI pic.twitter.com/jGHnAKXrUg— NC State University (@NCState) July 10, 2020
Video Of The Day
"I want my guys to have a voice."— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 10, 2020
- @CoachKeattsNCSU
Our players are now all registered to vote, but we don't want to stop there. We're challenging all of our fellow @PackAthletics teams to join us in registering to vote.#PackUnited#PackthePolls pic.twitter.com/g5EeQpYsZV
