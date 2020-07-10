Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Today, July 10 marks 54 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville , a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

Career: Despite redshirting his true freshman season last fall, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Dylan McMahon saw a fair amount of action on the field and displayed potential that left the coaching staff excited for the future.

A player can appear in a maximum of four games during a redshirt season, so McMahon played as much as he could have been used in his four appearances and one start.

Although redshirt senior Joe Sculthorpe started at left guard in every game he played in 2019, he was handed a one-game suspension for the Clemson game which opened the door for McMahon to make his first collegiate start.

In 101 snaps, McMahon delivered six pancake blocks and two knockdowns without allowing a single sack. He received a majority of his snaps last year in the Clemson game (63), but also made early appearances against East Carolina, Western Carolina and Ball State.

Bio: The 6-foot-3, 294-pounder enters his redshirt sophomore season as a viable contender for a significant role in the offensive line rotation in 2020 as a versatile lineman that can play guard and center.

Coming out of Savannah Christian High in Savannah (Ga.), the three-star listed center measured in at 270-pounds and appears to have gained at least 20 pounds since arriving in Raleigh.

According to Rivals, McMahon was the No. 9 center nationally and the No. 86 overall recruit out of Georgia in the 2019 class.

He picked the Wolfpack over notable offers from Virginia, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Indiana, Boston College and Appalachian State, among others.

Despite the time commitment of playing college football at the FBS level, McMahon is studying engineering while at NC State, one of the most rigorous areas of study at the university.

Fun Fact: McMahon's brother, Ryan, played for Florida State and was a four-year starter at center for the Seminoles.