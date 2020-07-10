 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 10
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-10 07:29:17 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 10

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, July 10.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Pack commit Travali Price embraces hard work

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 55

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Ruffin McNeill, COVID-19 reports and football commits

• The Wolfpacker — NC State schedules football home-and-home with Florida

• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces coronavirus testing results

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State to play Florida Gators in home-and-home football series

• Raleigh News & Observer — What kind of impact will Ruffin McNeill have on the NC State program?

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State athletics members test positive for coronavirus; ACC pushes back start of sports

• Burlington Times-News — NC State adds Florida to football schedule

• Burlington Times-News — ACC delaying start of fall sports until at least Sept. 1

• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC sitting tight on football as Big Ten moves to conference-only games

• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC announces Olympic sports delayed from competing until Sept. 1

• GoPack.com — Pack football adds home-and-home series with Florida

• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State athletics podcast

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

