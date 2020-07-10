TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 10

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 10
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, July 10.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Pack commit Travali Price embraces hard work
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 55
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Ruffin McNeill, COVID-19 reports and football commits
• The Wolfpacker — NC State schedules football home-and-home with Florida
• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces coronavirus testing results
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State to play Florida Gators in home-and-home football series
• Raleigh News & Observer — What kind of impact will Ruffin McNeill have on the NC State program?
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State athletics members test positive for coronavirus; ACC pushes back start of sports
• Burlington Times-News — NC State adds Florida to football schedule
• Burlington Times-News — ACC delaying start of fall sports until at least Sept. 1
• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC sitting tight on football as Big Ten moves to conference-only games
• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC announces Olympic sports delayed from competing until Sept. 1
• GoPack.com — Pack football adds home-and-home series with Florida
Tweets Of The Day
On an administrative call tonight, the ACC has decided it is not yet ready to decide whether it will follow the Big Ten and go conference-only.— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) July 10, 2020
“We are going to be patient,” a person with knowledge of the situation tells @TheAthleticCFB.
ACC football also expected to play conference-only games, sources told @Stadium. Last month, ACC commish John Swofford told @Stadium if Power 5 schools played conference-only schedules that ACC would assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needed— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 9, 2020
There are four ACC-SEC annual rivalry games: Georgia-Georgia Tech. FSU-Florida. South Carolina-Clemson. Kentucky-Louisville.— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) July 9, 2020
Both leagues also play eight conference games. You could see the two leagues try to strike a scheduling agreement this year to preserve those rivalries.
Several Power 5 ADs expect conference-only format plus ability to play one Power 5 nonconference opponent. 73% of FBS ADs told @Stadium they believe start of season delayed, while 7% fear no season at all in 2020-21 academic year https://t.co/PjX4C10Vft— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 9, 2020
Other Power 5 conferences heard Big Ten was headed toward conference-only football schedule but didn’t expect Big Ten announcement til next week, sources told @Stadium #BigTenSpeed— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 9, 2020
Multiple industry insiders tell @TheAthletic that they expect the Pac-12 to go to conference-only scheduling as well in the coming days: https://t.co/KVWGAZTCrc— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020
Irish AD: On-time start to season 'less likely' https://t.co/iPBPtXj2eC— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) July 9, 2020
The ACC has made this official: https://t.co/J4wU56fppD— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020
NC State has added a home-and-home with Florida. Gators coming to Raleigh in 2026 and Pack going to Gainesville in 2032.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 9, 2020
NC State has tested 315 student-athletes, staff and coaches thus far and five have tested positive.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 9, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook