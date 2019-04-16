The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 16
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Devan Boykin appreciated NC State's recruiting efforts
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Safety Devan Boykin
• The Wolfpacker — Versatile in-state safety Devan Boykin picks NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Linebacker Dameon Wilson establishing himself in class of 2021
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore DeAndre Boykins creating own reputation
• The Wolfpacker — Andru Phillips impressed with NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Top sophomore RB Evan Pryor recaps recent visit to NC State
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Yow’s legacy nearly complete
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball looks to bounce out of recent slump
• Technician — Women’s tennis earns No. 4 seed in ACC Tourney
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Travels To UNCW Tuesday For Midweek Tilt
• GoPack.com — Torin Dorn Selected for Portsmouth Invitational
• GoPack.com — NC State Athletic Hall of Fame Officially Welcomes Class of 2018
• GoPack.com — Stephen Franken Claims Medalist Honors at Stitch Intercollegiate
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Secures No. 4 Seed for 2019 ACC Championships
• ESPN.com — Source: Seahawks make Wilson top paid in NFL
Tweets of the day
C O M M I T T E D 🐺🤘🏾 #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/ywDupyxtTL— Devan Boykin (@thedevanboykin) April 15, 2019
Highest paid by APY ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 16, 2019
June '16: Andrew Luck, $24.6M
June '17: Derek Carr, $25.0M
Sept. '17: Matthew Stafford, $27.0M
Feb. '18: Jimmy Garoppolo, $27.5M
March '18: Kirk Cousins, $28.0M
May '18: Matt Ryan, $30.0M
Aug. '18: Aaron Rodgers, $33.5M
April '19: Russell Wilson, $35.0M
Philip Rivers not with Chargers, but it's not contract related https://t.co/KShX00kHq7— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 16, 2019
From Penn State to offers from NC State and Carolina to the national champs. That escalated quickly for Justin McKoy https://t.co/UDsov5FtvV— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) April 16, 2019
