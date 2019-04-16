Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 07:39:10 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 16

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Devan Boykin appreciated NC State's recruiting efforts

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Safety Devan Boykin

• The Wolfpacker — Versatile in-state safety Devan Boykin picks NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Linebacker Dameon Wilson establishing himself in class of 2021

• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore DeAndre Boykins creating own reputation

• The Wolfpacker — Andru Phillips impressed with NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Top sophomore RB Evan Pryor recaps recent visit to NC State

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Yow’s legacy nearly complete

• Technician — Wolfpack baseball looks to bounce out of recent slump

• Technician — Women’s tennis earns No. 4 seed in ACC Tourney

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Travels To UNCW Tuesday For Midweek Tilt

• GoPack.com — Torin Dorn Selected for Portsmouth Invitational

• GoPack.com — NC State Athletic Hall of Fame Officially Welcomes Class of 2018

• GoPack.com — Stephen Franken Claims Medalist Honors at Stitch Intercollegiate

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Secures No. 4 Seed for 2019 ACC Championships

• ESPN.com — Source: Seahawks make Wilson top paid in NFL


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}