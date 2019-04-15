NC State landed verbal commitment number seven when three-star safety Devan Boykin from Ragsdale High in Jamestown, N.C. pulled the trigged Monday afternoon. Boykin also had offers from Air Force, Army, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Georgia Southern and Navy among several others.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder is rated the No. 23 player in the state's 2020 class by Rivals.com. Here is a commitment analysis.