Deven Boykin appreciated NC State's recruiting efforts
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The decision had been building for three-star safety Devan Boykin from Ragsdale High in Jamestown, N.C. Both he and his parents were warming rapidly to the idea of committing to NC State.
For Boykin’s parents, including his father and Ragsdale head coach Johnny Boykin, the thought of watching their son play only about an hour and a half away was enticing. For Boykin himself, he also felt like he was finding a new home.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news