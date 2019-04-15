The decision had been building for three-star safety Devan Boykin from Ragsdale High in Jamestown, N.C. Both he and his parents were warming rapidly to the idea of committing to NC State.

For Boykin’s parents, including his father and Ragsdale head coach Johnny Boykin, the thought of watching their son play only about an hour and a half away was enticing. For Boykin himself, he also felt like he was finding a new home.