NC State has landed one of the most versatile prospects in the state of North Carolina. Devan Boykin from Ragsdale High in Jamestown, N.C., announced his verbal commitment to NC State Monday.

Boykin, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, had been offered by NC State at a junior day in January, and less than a month later he was back for a second visit. He returned in April for the spring game.



As a junior, Boykin was a dual-threat quarterback for Ragsdale, completing 54 of 103 passes for 671 yards and seven touchdowns with two picks and rushing 132 times for 588 yards and five more scores. He had three 100-yard rushing games in his 10 contests while helping Ragsdale to a 7-3 mark in those contests. (Ragsdale overall record was 7-5.)

Boykin was also an electric punt return, running 10 punts back for 215 yards, an average of 21.5 yards, including three touchdowns. He may have a role on special teams in NC State’s future, but he will definitely be in the mix in the secondary.

The Pack recruited Boykin to be a safety. He he had 33 tackles, including three for loss, and a 58-yard pick six last year. As a sophomore, Boykin had 18 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

Boykin also plays basketball, where he averaged 16.3 points per game as a junior.

Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Navy had also offered Boykin a scholarship. He is NC State’s seventh verbal commitment. Rivals.com rates him three stars and the No. 23 player in the state's 2020 class.