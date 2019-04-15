Ticker
premium-icon
football

Sophomore DeAndre Boykins creating own reputation

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Concord (N.C.) Central Cabarrus High sophomore athlete DeAndre Boykins has 13 scholarship offers, including one from NC State.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

FORT MILLS, S.C. — DeAndre Boykins hasn’t wasted time in establishing he’s an elite prospect in his own right.

Boykins, who attends Concord (N.C.) Central Cabarrus High, was named the running back MVP at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp on April 7. His ability to excel at either running back or defensive back is what sets him apart.

