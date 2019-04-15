FORT MILLS, S.C. — Dameon Wilson is one of the top linebackers in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2021.

Wilson and Charlotte (N.C.) Vance sophomore Power Echols are among the top prospects at the position. Wilson’s performance this past season at Kings Mountain (N.C.) High has helped earn offers from NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina.