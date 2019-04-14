Evan Pryor of Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., is one of several talented in-state running back options for NC State in the 2021 class.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Pryor ran 146 times for 912 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per rush, and 10 touchdowns, and additionally he caught 24 passes for 277 yards and four more scores in 14 games during his sophomore campaign.

That has led to several offers for Pryor. Already, two dozen Power Five programs have offered Pryor. In that lengthy group includes NC State, where Pryor visited in late-March for what was his second trip to Raleigh.