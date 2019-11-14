News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 14

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball signs three in early signing period

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: D.J. Funderburk returns to court for Wolfpack

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win over FIU

• The Wolfpacker — Audio: NC State coach Kevin Keatts expected 'tough game'

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 86, Florida International 77

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball hold off FIU, 86-77

• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 86, Florida International 77

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Dylan McMahon learning on the job

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 12

• The Wolfpacker — The latest on five-star NC State target Josh Hall

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's with guest Tim Peeler

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State fends off feisty Florida International for home win

• Raleigh News & Observer — DJ Funderburk returns for NC State after two-game suspension

• Raleigh News & Observer — Joe Giglio previews NC State’s game against Louisville

• Charlotte Observer — Charlotte-area regional County boys basketball previews: who are top players, teams?

• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack begins to feel whole again in victory

• GoPack.com — #14 NC State Hosts Lamar Thursday Evening

• GoPack.com — Strong Second Half Lifts NC State Past FIU, 86-77

• GoPack.com — A Special Look: #9 @PackWrestle Hosts ODU Friday Night

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Cross Country Set for Action at NCAA Southeast Regional

• GoPack.com — Rogers and Smith Top National Doubles Rankings; Three Featured in Singles Top 35

• Technician — High-flying Louisville offense looks to be tough matchup for Wolfpack defense

• Technician — Women’s soccer set to host Navy in first round of NCAA championship

• Technician — Offense looks to right the ship against Louisville

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: NC State-Louisville, easy SEC pick

• Technician — This week in sports: Nov. 14-20

• Technician — Hidlay headlines defending ACC champion Wolfpack’s returners

• Technician — Men’s basketball survives scare, pulls away late from Florida International


{{ article.author_name }}