Podcast from Amedeo's with guest Tim Peeler
The Wolfpacker contributor Tim Peeler joined hosts Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal, and the three talk a lot about Reynolds Coliseum ahead of a pair of games being played in the Old Barn this coming week. Peeler also shares some football memories and factoids.
Topics discussed included:
• What Reynolds at it best was like.
• How former guards Chris Corchiani and Rodney Monroe described the home court advantage that Reynolds provided.
• Why the decision was made to leave Reynolds and how the realities of the situation made it inevitable.
• A look back at the coldest games at Carter-Finley Stadium.
And more.
