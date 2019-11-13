NC State football commits in action — Week 12
Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Last Game: Betty had two tackles, including one solo, in St. Thomas Aquinas' 52-0 win over visiting Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) South Broward High in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs.
Season: Through 10 games, Betty has 27 tackles (18 solo), including the aforementioned sack.
Team Record: 9-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida and No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 2 team in the country according to USA Today.
Last Game: South Effingham had a bye week.
Season: In 10 games, Blaske has 78 knockdown blocks.
Team Record: 6-4 and ranked No. 15 in the state's Class AAAAA rankings.
Last Game: Boykin caught five passes for 86 yards and three touchdowns and added 3.5 tackles, including one for a loss during a 24-6 win at High Point (N.C.) Central High.
Season: Through 11 games, Boykin has 29.5 tackles (including five for loss), four interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and has caught 41 passes for 549 yards and 14 scores. He's also rushed for 120 yards.
Team Record: 5-6.
Last Game: Crabtree caught two passes for 39 yards in Heritage's 52-26 loss at Wake Forest (N.C.) High.
Season: In 10 games, Crabtree has caught 38 passes for 577 yards and seven touchdowns. He missed one contest with an injury.
Team Record: 7-4.
Last Game: Finley and Paradise Valley's season is over.
Season: Finley connected on 123 of 198 passes (62.1 percent) for 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and rushed for a score. He has also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Team Record: 5-5.
Last Game: Brookwood rolled to a 55-7 win at Atlanta's Lakeside High.
Team Record: 5-5.
Last Game: Archer ran for 399 yards and 7.7 yards per carry and had 560 total yards in a 42-14 win at Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High.
Team Record: 7-3 and ranked as the No. 9 Class AAAAAAA team in the state.
Last Game: Gonzaga lost 32-28 at Washington (D.C.) St. John's on Saturday afternoon.
Team Record: 8-2 and ranked No. 25 in the country and No. 1 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: Bishop Sullivan's season is over. Meredith's season was cut short by injury.
Team Record: 4-6.
Last Game: Westside ended the regular season with a 68-21 home loss to Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County High.
Team Record: 6-4.
Last Game: Had two tackles (one solo), including a sack, in a 37-30 home win last Sunday over No. 9-ranked Georgia Military Academy from Milledgeville, Ga.
Season: 23 tackles (14 solo), including 9.5 for loss and four sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and four quarterback hurries in 10 games.
Note: Lackawanna will play top-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Pittsburg, Kansas for the national title game for junior colleges. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Team Record: 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.
Last Game: Rooks caught three passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns for Myers Park in its 56-20 win at city-rival Independence High.
Season: Rooks has 47 catches for 797 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Team Record: 11-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: Caught two passes for 10 yards in a 47-18 home win over Fayetteville (N.C.) Pine Forest High.
Season: Through 11 games, Udoh has made 21 receptions for 265 yards and three scores. He has 13 tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss, and has posted five quarterback hurries.
Team Record: 8-3.
Last Game: Cary ended its season with a 44-7 home win over Cary (N.C.) High.
Season: In 11 games, Vann had 100 tackles (42 solo), including 25 for loss and 17 sacks, and has totaled seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal. He's also rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Team Record: 4-7.
Last Game: Christ School lost 38-21 to Charlotte Christian in the title game of the Independent Schools Division I state playoffs. White caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also made a solo tackle.
Season: White hauled in 27 passes for 536 yards and eight touchdowns, and added 13 tackles (seven solo) and two interceptions. He's returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.
Team Record: 6-4.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook