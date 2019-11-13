Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Betty had two tackles, including one solo, in St. Thomas Aquinas' 52-0 win over visiting Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) South Broward High in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs. Season: Through 10 games, Betty has 27 tackles (18 solo), including the aforementioned sack. Team Record: 9-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida and No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 2 team in the country according to USA Today.

Last Game: South Effingham had a bye week. Season: In 10 games, Blaske has 78 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 6-4 and ranked No. 15 in the state's Class AAAAA rankings.

Last Game: Boykin caught five passes for 86 yards and three touchdowns and added 3.5 tackles, including one for a loss during a 24-6 win at High Point (N.C.) Central High. Season: Through 11 games, Boykin has 29.5 tackles (including five for loss), four interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and has caught 41 passes for 549 yards and 14 scores. He's also rushed for 120 yards.

Team Record: 5-6.

Last Game: Crabtree caught two passes for 39 yards in Heritage's 52-26 loss at Wake Forest (N.C.) High. Season: In 10 games, Crabtree has caught 38 passes for 577 yards and seven touchdowns. He missed one contest with an injury.

Team Record: 7-4.

Last Game: Finley and Paradise Valley's season is over. Season: Finley connected on 123 of 198 passes (62.1 percent) for 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and rushed for a score. He has also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass. Team Record: 5-5.

Last Game: Brookwood rolled to a 55-7 win at Atlanta's Lakeside High. Team Record: 5-5.

Last Game: Archer ran for 399 yards and 7.7 yards per carry and had 560 total yards in a 42-14 win at Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High. Team Record: 7-3 and ranked as the No. 9 Class AAAAAAA team in the state.

Last Game: Gonzaga lost 32-28 at Washington (D.C.) St. John's on Saturday afternoon. Team Record: 8-2 and ranked No. 25 in the country and No. 1 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Bishop Sullivan's season is over. Meredith's season was cut short by injury. Team Record: 4-6.

Last Game: Westside ended the regular season with a 68-21 home loss to Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County High. Team Record: 6-4.



Last Game: Had two tackles (one solo), including a sack, in a 37-30 home win last Sunday over No. 9-ranked Georgia Military Academy from Milledgeville, Ga. Season: 23 tackles (14 solo), including 9.5 for loss and four sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and four quarterback hurries in 10 games. Note: Lackawanna will play top-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Pittsburg, Kansas for the national title game for junior colleges. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Team Record: 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Last Game: Rooks caught three passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns for Myers Park in its 56-20 win at city-rival Independence High. Season: Rooks has 47 catches for 797 yards and 12 touchdowns. Team Record: 11-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Caught two passes for 10 yards in a 47-18 home win over Fayetteville (N.C.) Pine Forest High. Season: Through 11 games, Udoh has made 21 receptions for 265 yards and three scores. He has 13 tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss, and has posted five quarterback hurries. Team Record: 8-3.

Last Game: Cary ended its season with a 44-7 home win over Cary (N.C.) High. Season: In 11 games, Vann had 100 tackles (42 solo), including 25 for loss and 17 sacks, and has totaled seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal. He's also rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 4-7.